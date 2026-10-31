Bears RB Kyle Monangai to miss 4th game, hope Colston Loveland injury is minor

The Brief Two days after the Chicago Bears added Jeffery Simmons to the defense, the offense is trying to manage some injuries. The Bears' running game will continue to operate without its preferred two-punch running game. Plus, the tight end room needs monitoring.



Two days after the Chicago Bears added Jeffery Simmons to the defense, the offense is trying to manage some injuries.

The Bears' running game will continue to operate without its preferred two-punch running game.

What they're saying:

The Bears' run-game combo of D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai won't be available on Monday, just the first half of it.

Monangai will not play against Seattle.

"I would count him out this week," Johnson said.

This will be the fourth game in a row Monangai has missed. In his place, the Bears had Roschon Johnson and Zavier Scott as the back-up running backs.

Johnson has earned carries, but Swift has been a bell cow in Monangai's absence.

Swift has 160 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the last three weeks without Monangai. However, Swift has rushed for 3.4 yards per carry. So far in 2026, he's rushing for 4.1 yards per carry.

Scott might earn more opportunities on offense, as he's been a special teams player for most of his tenure with the Bears. That tenure started after training camp, meaning the Bears haven't seen enough of him yet.

"We’ve had him up for the last three weeks, and it’s just been a matter of – we talk about that trust level – wasn’t here for training camp, so the time on task is not quite the same as everybody else, but we see growth each and every week throughout the practice reps because he’s getting more of them," Johnson said. "Does that mean he’ll get more burn? Possibly. Possibly will, particularly if this play time trend that we’ve had over the last few weeks, if that continues to be a thing, we’re going to need all three backs to play for us."

There's a dimension of the Bears' offense that's missing without Monangai. The Bears haven't been limited too much, and that's because of Caleb Williams' return from a hamstring injury.

The Bears could use Monangai's change of pace against Seattle. But, Williams has begun to unlock another level to his game since returning. However far the Bears' offense goes in this upcoming stretch before the bye week will be up to how much Williams' game progresses.

When Monangai returns, the Bears can weave that into an offensive game plan that features Williams.

Dig deeper:

Johnson did also say tight end Colston Loveland will practice on Saturday. He popped up on the injury report as a limited participant on Friday with a neck injury.

Johnson said the team hopes it's a minor injury.

It's something to monitor as Monday approaches where the Bears will get every chance to prove they can hang with those among the NFC's best.

The Bears' offense is already without Cole Kmet, who is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Being without Loveland would deal a serious blow to the Bears' offense.

The offense is looking at how to replace Kmet, and the main option is Sam Roush. Behind him are Quadir Ismail and Stephen Carlson, with Hayden Large on injured reserve still.