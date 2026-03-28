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Cade Horton and Ian Happ power the Chicago Cubs to their first win of 2026

By Associated Press
Published  March 28, 2026 4:53pm CDT
Cubs
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Recap Opening Day from White Sox and Cubs, Preview Illini Sweet 16 matchup | Chicago Sports Tonight

Recap Opening Day from White Sox and Cubs, Preview Illini Sweet 16 matchup | Chicago Sports Tonight

Cassie Carlson and Tina Nguyen recap the start of MLB season on the Northside, as the Cubs drop the opener to the nationals. Chicago Tribune's Lamond Pope joins us to recap the White Sox opening day loss vs. Brewers. Illini great Kendall Gill and Big Ten Networks Mike Hall preview Illinois Sweet 16 matchup vs Houston.

Cade Horton threw four-hit ball into the seventh inning, Ian Happ broke the game open with a three-run homer in the sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs routed the Washington Nationals 10-2 on Saturday.

Miguel Amaya homered and finished with two hits and two RBIs, and Pete Crow-Armstrong added two hits. Nico Hoerner, Matt Shaw and Carson Kelly drove in runs as the Cubs avenged Thursday's 10-4 opening day loss.

Horton (1-0), the runner-up in the 2025 NL Rookie of the Year race, retired the first nine batters he faced before James Wood led off the fourth with a solo homer. The 24-year-old right-hander was charged with two runs in 6 1/3 innings, with four strikeouts and a walk.

Three Chicago relievers followed Horton and didn't allow a hit.

Washington shortstop CJ Abrams missed the game due to a death in the family. Replacement Nasim Nuñez singled in a run.

Miles Mikolas (0-1) allowed six runs, four earned, on seven hits in five innings in his first start for the Nationals after signing as a free agent.

Horton pitched only three innings in his previous regular-season start, on Sept. 23 against the New York Mets, before leaving with back tightness that was diagnosed as a cracked right rib. He missed the Cubs' playoff series against San Diego and Milwaukee, finishing last season at 11-4 with a 2.67 ERA.

The Cubs grabbed a 4-0 lead in the second. Shaw’s sacrifice fly opened the scoring, then Amaya's bloop single scored a second run. Two unearned runs scored on Michael Busch’s pop after Daylen Lile collided with Nuñez in short left field.

Wood’s drive cut it to 4-1 in the fourth, but Amaya replied with a solo drive in the bottom half.

The teams exchanged runs again in the fifth. Happ greeted Ken Waldichuk, Washington's second reliever, with a shot to left, making it 9-2.

Up next

Washington RHP Jake Irvin faces Chicago LHP Shota Imanaga in Sunday’s series finale.

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