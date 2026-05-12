Des Plaines condo explosion victims sue gas company, condo management
DES PLAINES, Ill. - Multiple people injured in a large fire and gas explosion at a condominium in Chicago’s northwest suburbs earlier this month are suing a gas company and the building’s management company, alleging negligence.
Three lawsuits were filed Tuesday night by Clifford Law Offices on behalf of several victims injured in the May 6 explosion at a condo complex near O’Hare International Airport.
The backstory:
Residents reported smelling natural gas in the building and contacted Nicor Gas. The company responded but left without identifying the source of the leak or taking corrective action, according to the law firm.
The explosion occurred about 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Harding Street near Graceland Avenue in Des Plaines.
Firefighters encountered heavy flames on all levels of the three-story building, according to a previous FOX Chicago report. Multiple residents were rescued from balconies using ground ladders.
Seven people were taken to hospitals, including three in critical condition and four in stable condition. The law firm said children were among those injured.
What's next:
Eight people remain hospitalized, some in critical condition, including four children, the law firm said.
The cause of the fire and explosion remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Clifford Law Offices and previous FOX Chicago reporting.