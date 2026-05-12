Des Plaines condo explosion victims sue gas company, condo management

The Brief Victims of a May 6 gas explosion and fire at a Des Plaines condo near O’Hare have filed three lawsuits alleging negligence by Nicor Gas and the building’s management. Residents reported smelling gas before the explosion, but the gas company allegedly failed to identify the leak or take corrective action. Seven people were initially hospitalized and eight remain hospitalized, including children, as the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.



Multiple people injured in a large fire and gas explosion at a condominium in Chicago’s northwest suburbs earlier this month are suing a gas company and the building’s management company, alleging negligence.

Three lawsuits were filed Tuesday night by Clifford Law Offices on behalf of several victims injured in the May 6 explosion at a condo complex near O’Hare International Airport.

The backstory:

Residents reported smelling natural gas in the building and contacted Nicor Gas. The company responded but left without identifying the source of the leak or taking corrective action, according to the law firm.

The explosion occurred about 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Harding Street near Graceland Avenue in Des Plaines.

Firefighters encountered heavy flames on all levels of the three-story building, according to a previous FOX Chicago report. Multiple residents were rescued from balconies using ground ladders.

Seven people were taken to hospitals, including three in critical condition and four in stable condition. The law firm said children were among those injured.

What's next:

Eight people remain hospitalized, some in critical condition, including four children, the law firm said.

The cause of the fire and explosion remains under investigation.