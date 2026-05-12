Indiana sheriff’s spending tied to raided restaurant raises questions

The Brief Sheriff Oscar Martinez spent more than $72,000 at Gino’s Steakhouse, a restaurant raided in a federal gambling investigation, though he is not charged in the case. An audit found nearly $300,000 in questionable spending from the sheriff’s commissary account, including food, hotel upgrades, alcohol and golf outings. State auditors recommended Martinez repay more than $265,000 for expenditures that exceeded his legal authority.



The top law enforcement official in Lake County, Indiana, allegedly spent thousands of dollars at a restaurant raided by federal agents last month.

The backstory:

Sheriff Oscar Martinez is not among the 22 people charged in a gambling ring investigation, but records show he had financial dealings with the alleged ringleader.

Federal agents raided Gino’s Steakhouse and Paragon restaurant in April as part of an investigation into a long-running illegal gambling operation allegedly based at the two businesses.

Authorities arrested owner Jimmy "the Greek" Gerodemos and 21 others in the probe, dubbed "Operation Porterhouse Parlay."

Investigators are now examining Martinez’s ties to Gino’s.

Campaign finance records filed with the Board of Elections from 2022 through 2025 show Martinez spent more than $72,000 at Gino’s for fundraisers and campaign events. Gerodemos’ name appears multiple times in expenditure reports filed by Citizens for Oscar Martinez, a campaign committee required to disclose such spending.

FOX Chicago has also obtained a copy of an audit of the sheriff’s office.

The Indiana State Board of Accounts questioned nearly $300,000 in spending from the sheriff’s commissary account, which is not intended to serve as a general fund.

Under state law, the money can be used for jail operations, crime prevention, or law enforcement training.

Auditors identified other expenses, including a $3,394 payment to Gino’s Steakhouse for food provided to staff working at the Lake County fairgrounds.

The board found excessive spending on hotel upgrades, food and alcohol, and costs associated with 43 golf outings.

Attorneys for Martinez said those events were for team building.

What's next:

The State Board of Accounts recommended that Martinez reimburse the county more than $265,000 for commissary spending that exceeded his authority.