Caleb Williams returns to practice with Tyson Bagent slated as Chicago Bears starting QB

You're saying there's a chance?

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams returned to practice on Friday, leaving the door open for the team's franchise quarterback to play against the Packers.

What we know:

Williams was back at practice for the Bears on Friday.

This comes after missing two weeks of practice with his strained left hamstring. He's officially questionable for the Bears' game Sunday against Green Bay.

"We've got him progressively increasing the amount of running that's going on, and of course the throwing aspect of it is a big part of his position as well," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "Our guys have a good plan in place, and we're just going step-by-step with that right now. Every couple of days we're getting this throwing protocol in and making sure there are no setbacks. So far, so good."

What's next:

What happens next remains to be seen.

The Bears have already announced that Tyson Bagent will start for the Bears on Sunday vs. the Packers. Williams won't start, but there's a chance he could play.

This means Williams could come off the bench if Bagent suffers an injury and the coaching staff has gotten clearance to play him.

It all depends on how the coaches view his injury, recovery and performance in practice.

"He's right on track," Johnson said. "We got him throwing a little bit the other day, and we’ve got a progression set up for what that looks like. To be determined how long it will be still."