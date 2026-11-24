The Brief The Federal Railroad Administration pulled $659 million in grants for Amtrak's planned Chicago maintenance facility at Canal Street Yard. Federal officials blocked Amtrak from selling its current 14th Street Yard, putting a potential new White Sox stadium development in jeopardy. Regulators cited massive unquantified infrastructure costs and a funding shortfall as the reasons for killing the relocation plan.



Amtrak’s controversial plan to relocate its Chicago maintenance operations to Canal Street Yard is dead after federal regulators pulled hundreds of millions of dollars in grant funding, according to a report from Trains.com.

The railroad industry news outlet reported that the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) notified interim Amtrak President Byl Herrmann in a letter that it is withdrawing two major grants awarded on Aug. 14—totaling $659 million—due to massive, previously unquantified infrastructure costs and funding shortfalls.

Amtrak funding pulled

The details:

In his letter obtained by Trains.com, FRA Administrator David Fink informed Amtrak that the agency is pulling a $572 million grant meant for the Midwest Maintenance Facility, along with an $87 million grant for related bridge and viaduct repairs.

The FRA is also barring Amtrak from buying Union Pacific’s idle Canal Street Yard and prohibiting the railroad from selling its existing 14th Street Yard. That 14th Street property had been eyed for a massive mixed-use development featuring homes, businesses, and potentially a new stadium for the Chicago White Sox.

While the relocation plan is off the table, Fink noted the agency will consider allowing Amtrak to use the $572 million grant for more limited modernization work at its current 14th Street location.

Amtrak released the following statement to Fox Chicago:

"Amtrak, in consultation with USDOT, is shifting its focus to redevelopment of our existing 14th Street Yard as a better long-term approach to modernizing our Chicago maintenance facilities. FRA has agreed to rescope the grant to reflect the new direction of the project. The redevelopment of Amtrak’s existing Chicago Coach Yard at 14th Street, which offers better operational access to Chicago Union Station, will provide substantial benefits to the traveling public. Amtrak will focus on addressing critical infrastructure needs, improved support for new trains and helping to advance future Midwest service growth."

The backstory:

The $900 million project was structured as a public-private partnership between Amtrak and Canal Edge LLC, a firm led by developer Justin Ishbia. Ishbia, who holds an option to buy the White Sox after the 2034 season, had committed more than $125 million to build the new maintenance facility at Canal Street and spearhead the redevelopment of the 14th Street property.

However, the proposal faced significant pushback from nearby residents concerned about noise and environmental impacts. A Chicago City Council committee, Cook County officials, and the Rail Passengers Association had also urged federal regulators to conduct a full environmental review before moving forward.

What's next:

Amtrak must now submit "a reasonable, well-justified scope of work to modernize the 14th Street Yard" to keep its remaining federal dollars, according to Fink's letter.

If the railroad fails to provide a viable plan for its existing site, the FRA warned it could pull all remaining grant funding tied to the Midwest Heavy Maintenance Facility project.

Fox Chicago has reached out to the FRA for comment.