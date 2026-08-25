Chicago Bears begin rise and repeat week as key position battles remain ongoing

The Brief Time is of the essence for the Chicago Bears. With a few weeks remaining until the regular season begins, there are still key position battles Bears coach Ben Johnson is overseeing. Here are two positions the Bears will have a keen eye on this week as the team will have another joint practice and its final preseason contest this weekend.



Time is of the essence for the Chicago Bears.

With a few weeks remaining until the regular season begins, there are still key position battles Bears coach Ben Johnson is overseeing.

"I think we've got a really good plan," Johnson said.

Here are two positions the Bears will have a keen eye on this week as the team will have another joint practice and its final preseason contest this weekend.

Left tackle

Johnson is pretty well aware at this point. The left tackle topic is one he

"We talk about it every time I'm up here," Johnson said."

This is because he hasn't seen what he wants. He's said that before, too.

Johnson wanted someone to take control of that position. He wanted one of the players currently on the roster to seize the starting spot and consistently play like it in camp to his standards, as well as offensive line coach Dan Roushar's standards.

Johnson hasn't seen that yet.

"Left tackle is still an ongoing spot," Johnson said. "I don't know that we're 100% sold on who that guy will be against Carolina."

The Bears have had four players compete at left tackle this preseason: Braxton Jones, Theo Benedet, Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills Jr.

None of them have separated themselves from the other when they've gotten reps with the first-team offense. They're running out of chances to do so.

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 22: Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks at the scoreboard during the preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Expand

Safety

It's assumed Dillon Thieneman will have a handle on one of the starting safety spots. He's earned first-team reps in camp and hasn't let them go.

It was assumed Coby Bryant would start next to Thieneman. However, Bryant will be sidelined for four to six months after an injury in camp required surgery.

Since then, the Bears have tried to find the right player to place next to Thieneman. Johnson is hoping that player emerges this week, with an eye specifically on the team's time in Nashville.

"We're hoping, over those big three days there, we're able to come to an agreement on who should be going out there Game 1," Johnson said.

The Bears have a few contenders for that starting safety spot: Cam Lewis and Xavier Woods. It wouldn't be a shock to see the Bears offer a few looks to safety Skylar Thomas, however Johnson was complementary of Woods' experience in the past.

Time will tell for the Bears.

Unfortunately for the Bears, Sept. 13 is approaching quickly.