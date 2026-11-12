Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson out for over a month with a fractured wrist | Report

The Brief The Chicago Bulls will be without star rookie Caleb Wilson for over a month. He suffered an injury in their loss to the Spurs on Wednesday evening. ESPN first reported the news.



The Chicago Bulls will be without star rookie Caleb Wilson for over a month after he suffered an injury in their loss to the Spurs on Wednesday evening.

What they're saying:

According to multiple reports, Wilson has fractured his wrist, is undergoing surgery and will miss four to six weeks. ESPN was the first to report the news.

Chicago Sports Network's KC Johnson reported Wilson will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

The fourth overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 32.4 minutes per game in his rookie season.

Wilson was showing his talent, and had 15 points in 15 minutes before he hurt his wrist. Wilson appeared to hurt his right hand in the third quarter of Wednesday's 124-119 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He left the game and did not return.

What's next:

The Bulls couldn't have asked for a worse start to their 2026-2027 season.

After 10 games, the Bulls are 1-9. They've struggled with a new roster, new coaching staff and a brutal schedule. Now, they'll be without their best player for the next month. As a team, the Bulls' defense hasn't limited a team to under 120 points through 10 games. Their only win was against the 1-11 Milwaukee Bucks.

Time will tell if the Bulls can muster some wins and if players can emerge in Wilson's absence.