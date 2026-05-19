Chicago Cubs OF Pete Crow-Armstrong fined for interaction with fan | Report

Chicago Cubs star outfielder has reportedly received discipline stemming from his interaction with a fan on Sunday.

What we know:

According to ESPN, Crow-Armstrong was fined an undisclosed amount for his interaction with a White Sox fan during Sunday's Crosstown Classic series finale.

Crow-Armstrong went up to grab a fly ball off Miguel Vargas' bat in the fifth inning, and narrowly missed. That allowed the White Sox to tie the game at 4-4.

The fan first interacted with Crow-Armstrong, heckling him after he missed the catch. But, Crow-Armstrong responded using vulgarity. He acknowledged he had a vulgar response the day after.

"Directly or indirectly, I don't think that any of the women in my life would think I would say those kinds of words regularly," Crow-Armstrong told reporters on Monday. "I'm just bummed out about the word choice and a bunch of little kids going to social media and seeing that as well."

Crow-Armstrong's incident did not warrant a suspension.

Other negative incidents with players in uniform have warranted a suspension. Last year, Willson Contreras was suspended for arguing ball and strike calls before throwing his bat and hitting a coach.

Pirates player Dennis Santana was suspended after he was caught on video throwing a punch at a fan who was in the front row above the Pittsburgh bullpen.

Crow-Armstrong didn't do anything physical, but reportedly still warranted a fine.

What's next:

With a fine reportedly levied, this will most likely mark the end of any discipline against Crow-Armstrong for the incident.

"Pete made a mistake with his choice of words," Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters on Monday. "It's the reality of this job. Fan interactions happen. You want to try and keep them positive even when they're not."