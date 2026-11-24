The Brief The Chicago Cubs are spending big. The northsiders made a massive free agency splash before Thanksgiving, They've reportedly agreed with two free agents on contracts worth up to $120 million.



The Chicago Cubs are spending big.

The northsiders made a massive free agency splash before Thanksgiving, agreeing with two free agents on contracts worth up to $120 million.

Chicago Cubs in free agency

What we know:

The Cubs made two multi-year signings between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

First was Trevor Rogers. The Cubs reportedly agreed to a deal with the former Baltimore Orioles left-hander on a five-year, $120 million contract.

On Tuesday morning, they reportedly came to an agreement with Japanese superstar slugger Teruaki Sato on a six-year, $120 million contract.

That’s $240 million in a matter of hours.

By the numbers:

These two signings address two of the Cub’s major needs. First, was the massive need for a starter.

The MLB watched as the Mets inked Tarik Skubal to a $450 million contract. The Cubs were never going to match that amount of money. However, they did shell out $120 million for Rogers. He was widely considered the second-best pitcher on the market.

Rogers finished the 2026 season with a 4.03 ERA across 169 2/3 innings, but in the last four months of the season he had a 2.90 ERA across 121 innings pitched.

Sato, who will be 28 at the start of the 2027 MLB season, represents the offense the Cubs wanted.

Sato will come to Chicago after playing six seasons for the Hanshin Tigers, from 2021 to 26. Over the last two seasons, Sato has averaged 39.5 home runs, 104 RBIs and a .594 slugging percentage per year. He won the Nippon Professional Baseball League’s MVP Award.

He also played for Japan in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

What we don't know:

The Cubs need to add more players to their pitching rotation for the 2027 season, so it's fair to assume more moves will be coming.

It's not clear how much more the Cubs will be willing to spend after already spending $240 million on two players.

Whatever moves the Cubs make needs to happen before the Dec. 2 lockout which ends all potential MLB transactions.