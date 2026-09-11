Why Colston Loveland can be an X-factor for the Chicago Bears vs. Carolina

The Brief Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland is always one to talk up the talent of his teammates. The Bears’ second-year tight end is one of the team’s most notable weapons. At 6-foot-6 and 241-pounds, Loveland is a matchup nightmare. Loveland, the Bears’ match up nightmare, could become quarterback Caleb Williams’ best friend against Carolina.



Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland is always one to talk up the talent of his teammates.

"So much talent," Loveland said this week. "Just so versatile; so many guys that can do a bunch of different things. That obviously benefits us a lot and there’s so many weapons."

Loveland could also be talking about himself there.

The Bears’ second-year tight end is one of the team’s most notable weapons. At 6-foot-6 and 241-pounds, Loveland is a matchup nightmare.

The Bears will need that this weekend against a Carolina Panthers team that has speed at linebacker and attacks the trenches. Linebacker Devin Lloyd, defensive tackle Derrick Brown and Edge rusher Jaelen Phillips are all defensive players in the first two levels that will impact the game Sunday.

Loveland, the Bears’ match up nightmare, could become quarterback Caleb Williams’ best friend against Carolina.

Local perspective:

When taking stock of the Panthers, the Bears are wary of the threats Carolina brings on defense.

The offense has young playmakers. Quarterback Bryce Young has Tetairoa McMillian, Jalen Coker and Chuba Hubbard leading the way with breakout candidates Jonathan Brooks and Mitchell Evans behind them.

But, the defense went toe-to-toe with the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs before adding Lloyd, Phillips and rookie defensive tackle Lee Hunter to the defensive line. Lloyd brings speed to the linebacker position in Carolina, which can impact the running game.

Brown is a reason why. The Bears are acutely aware of the problems he brings on the defensive line.

"He's a major problem," Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor said this week. "Everybody's aware that they may have their turn blocking him one-on-one based on what the front, what the defensive personnel grouping is. He's obviously a load for centers, but he's obviously a load for tight ends if he gets out there and plays in certain situations. The versatility he's able to display in all the different techniques of their defense and the way they deploy them, that's what's most impressive with him."

This is where Loveland comes in.

If the Michigan product picks up where he left off last season, he’ll be one of Williams’ most trusted targets out of the gate in 2026. He ended his rookie season on a tear.

Loveland caught 28 passes for 378 yards in his final four games of the season. He emerged as Williams’ go-to receiver, especially in critical moments.

It was most notable that Loveland was not on the field for the Bears’ final offensive drive of the season, when the Los Angeles Rams intercepted Williams in overtime before winning the game with a field goal.

When talking about how impactful he can be this Sunday, Loveland downplayed specifics surrounding him.

"When your number’s call, go out there and make a play," Loveland said.

But, Loveland consistently gets his number called. The kind of plays the Bears can call on him for are why.

Big picture view:

When the Bears target Loveland, it’s not just from the tight end position. Bears coach Ben Johnson had Loveland lineup as a slot receiver at times in training camp.

This creates a mismatch immediately with a nickel cornerback. Loveland’s speed also creates a mismatch on any linebacker, too.

Lloyd is credited by Press as being a linebacker with a nose to create turnovers. At 6-foot-3 and over 240-pounds, he has to keep up with Loveland in pass coverage. It’s no simple feat; Williams targeted Loveland on outside routes and over the middle.

Loveland became a quick target for Williams on quick throws, too. When the pressure comes quickly, Williams is able to discern that and he’s able to target Loveland on short routes.

This can neutralize quick pass rushes, and it forces defenses to think about how they’re going to defend Loveland.

Loveland become a player the Bears can trust, and that’s something he’s earned with his play and in his practice. It’s why Johnson has called him one of the most consistent players he’s been around.

"I think he's a really hard matchup for really any safety in this league, any linebacker in this league that wants to cover him in man," Johnson said of Loveland. "That's a tough ask. He's too big for these nickels to cover if that's the matchup that ends up dictating itself. I'm really pleased with where he's at."