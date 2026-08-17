Crosstown Classic: Takeaways from Game 1 as Cubs walk off the White Sox

The Brief The White Sox and Cubs reconvened for the second part of the Crosstown Classic, this time it's at Wrigley Field. Both teams traded shots in a playoff environment. Here are our takeaways from Game 1 of the series.



In May, the White Sox won the first stretch of the Crosstown Classic by taking two of three games against the Cubs.

The White Sox know the Cubs want some retribution.

"Taking two of three last time, they’re going to be gunning for us," White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth said.

The Cubs certainly wasted no time. White Sox starter Luis Castillo was tagged for two home runs in his first five pitches, back-to-back home runs by Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki.

The Southsiders didn’t go quietly into the night on the northside, however. Not in front of an announced crowd of 40,354.

Here are our takeaways from Game 1 of the Wrigley Field version of the Crosstown Classic.

Timely hitting wins Game 1

The Cubs set the tone with two home runs, but their veteran at bats paced their offense in Game 1.

Both Nico Hoerner and Alex Bregman had three hits apiece. Every batter in the White Sox starting batting order struck out.

The Cubs recorded double-digit hits on Monday. That wasn’t enough to pull firmly ahead of the White Sox’s timely hits.

In the fourth inning, Munetaka Murakami walked and Miguel Vargas got on first with single. That’s when Randal Grichuk pushed the White Sox ahead with a three-run home run.

In the eighth inning, Murakami walked again. That set up pinch-hitter Andrew Benintendi, who replaced Grichuk.

Benintendi lived up to the fourth spot in the lineup on Monday. He smashed a two-run home run to regain the lead for the Southsiders 5-4.

That set the stage for the Cubs. Bregman walked to bring the winning run to the plate after Michael Busch flew out to the warning track, and Nico Hoerner came through with his fourth hit of the game to bring home the tying run.

In extras, the White Sox loaded the bases but couldn't get the hit they needed to get a run across. Pete Crow-Armstrong, leading off in the 10th, won the game with a walk-off two-run home run to take Game 1.

Timely hitting was the difference in Game 1.

Other issue limit both the Cubs and White Sox

The White Sox and Cubs got timely hits, but base running and fielding held the team back just a touch.

For the White Sox, Miguel Vargas fielded a ground ball from Nico Hoerner on the third base line and tried to get Hoerner out at first in the fifth inning. Vargas’ throw sailed high and left of Munetaka Murakami.

Both Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ scored, and the Cubs took a 4-3 lead at that point.

The Cubs could have furthered that lead in the seventh inning when Bregman and Hoerner were on third and first base, respectively.

But, when Hoerner got a jump to steal second, White Sox catcher Jake Rogers threw Bregman out at third. Rogers pump faked a throw to second, and got Bregman when he stepped off the base at third to strand a runner in scoring position.

It was equally a great defensive play as it was a debacle by Bregman.

The game atmosphere was different

Sure, the series in May was a classic example of both teams showing up to support their respective squads.

The White Sox turned a corner after winning the series against the Cubs and are in firm command of the AL Central, sitting in first place in their division in mid-August. The Cubs are sitting in second place in the NL Central but own one of the MLB’s best records.

Of course, this has some in Chicago thinking of a possible Crosstown Classic World Series.

If it means getting to the World Series, of course both managers would take that.

"Sign me up," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. "I’m in for all of it. I’m sure Will and I are both in right now."

Monday was far off from a World Series game. But, there was a different air at Wrigley Field.

It was a playoff atmosphere, and the players knew it before going into the game.

"It’s electric in this building," Meidroth said. "It’s going to be a good fight. We’ve been playing well, they’ve been playing really well."