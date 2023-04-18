Giolito starts combined 1-hitter as ChiSox, Phils split DH

article

Lucas Giolito and four relievers combined on a one-hitter, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 on Tuesday night to split a doubleheader.

Brandon Marsh had Philadelphia’s only hit, an opposite-field double to left on reliever Aaron Bummer’s first pitch of the eighth inning.

Giolito was pulled after throwing 102 pitches in six innings. He struck out seven, walked one and hit a batter. Kendall Graveman retired the side on eight pitches in the seventh, Bummer got two outs in the eighth and Reynaldo Lopez set down the last four batters, striking out three, to earn his third save.

Jake Burger hit his fourth homer in five games, a three-run shot to left field in the first inning off left-hander Bailey Falter (1-2).

In the first game, Philadelphia’s Josh Harrison homered among his three hits and drove in four runs, and four relievers combined for four perfect innings as the Phillies won 7-4.

Relievers Gregory Soto, Craig Kimbrel, Seranthony Dominguez and Jose Alvarado struck out eight while retiring all 12 White Sox batters they faced. Alvarado got his first save. Zack Wheeler (1-1) gave up four runs in five innings.

Chicago starter Lance Lynn (0-2) allowed five runs on a season-high 10 hits and was pulled after striking out Trea Turner on his 107th pitch in the sixth.

The 28-year-old Giolito, who threw a no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25, 2020, walked Kyle Schwarber with two out in the first inning of the nightcap but retired the next 13 batters.

Giolito drilled Garrett Stubbs on the right arm to begin the sixth. Giolito grabbed his head with both hands, but Stubbs signaled to Giolito that he was OK.

Giolito escaped the inning when first baseman Andrew Vaughn quickly fielded Bryson Stott’s grounder and threw to second to start an inning-ending double play.

STOTT’S STREAK

Stott singled to start the first game, extending his hitting streak to 17 games and surpassing the franchise record of 16 to start a season, set by Puddin’ Head Jones in 1950.

Stott had his streak snapped in the nightcap.

HOT AND COLD

The Phillies had 14 hits in the first game, including three apiece by Harrison and Nick Castellanos. That followed a 23-hit attack by Philly in its previous game, a 14-3 win at Cincinnati on Sunday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suarez (left forearm tightness) threw 25 pitches to Bryce Harper and Cristian Pache in a simulated game. "I hadn’t faced a hitter since March 8, so going from there to facing Harper is something, but it’s good," Suarez said. "I’m making progress." ... RHP Nick Nelson (left hamstring strain) will start a rehab assignment at Class-A Clearwater. ... RHP Yunior Marte was added as the 27th player for the doubleheader.

White Sox: 3B Yoan Moncada (low back soreness) might not be ready to be activated from the 10-day injured list when he’s eligible Friday, manager Pedro Grifol indicated. ... RHP Joe Kelly (groin) threw a bullpen session Monday. He is eligible to return Monday. ... SS Tim Anderson (left knee strain) performed light jogging but is at least two weeks away from returning. ... RHP Nick Padilla was added as the 27th player for the doubleheader.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia’s Taijuan Walker (1-1, 4.20 ERA) will oppose Mike Clevinger (2-0, 2.20) in Wednesday’s series finale.