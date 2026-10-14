How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Brief The Chicago Bears need to bounce back after a blowout loss to their hated rival. The Falcons provide them a chance to get that bad taste out of their mouths. Here's how to watch the Bears as they travel out east to play the Atlanta Falcons.



The Chicago Bears need to bounce back after a blowout loss to their hated rival.

This Sunday, the Falcons provide them a chance to get that bad taste out of their mouths.

Here's how to watch the Bears as they travel out east to play the Atlanta Falcons.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons

TV: FOX

Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Falcons will be broadcast on FOX, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.

Kevin Burkhardt will have the play-by-play call with Tom Brady serving as an analyst. Erin Andrews will be reporting from the sidelines. Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Time: Noon

Well, that stunk.

The Bears went to Lambeau Field and now need to find a way to recover from a 31-7 beating at the hands of the Packers that felt worse than it actually was.

The first chance the Bears get to get over that loss comes this week against the Falcons.

Atlanta is coming off a primetime overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens, where quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a rib injury. That leaves his status for next Sunday in question, which is reminiscent of how the Bears' quarterback situation is coming into this week.

Will the Bears have Caleb Williams back this week? It remains to be seen. Whatever the Bears do will most likely come to light.

Chicago Bears 2026 regular season schedule

Week 1: Chicago Bears 59, Carolina Panthers 37

Week 2: Minnesota Vikings 9, Chicago Bears 3

Week 3: Chicago Bears 27, Philadelphia Eagles 7

Week 4: Chicago Bears 23, New York Jets 12

Week 5: Green Bay Packers 31, Chicago Bears 7

Week 6: Oct. 18 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 7: Oct. 22 (Thursday) vs. New England Patriots

Week 8: Nov. 2 (Monday) at Seattle Seahawks

Week 9: Nov. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 12: Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Miami Dolphins

Week 15: Dec. 19 (Saturday) at Buffalo Bills

Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers (Christmas)

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 18: TBD at Minnesota Vikings