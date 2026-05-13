Illinois basketball: Illini agree to home-and-home with blue blood Duke

After a Final Four season, Illinois basketball is scheduling a fellow college basketball contender for the next two seasons.

The Illini have scheduled a home-and-home arrangement with Duke, beginning in the 2026-2027 college basketball season.

What we know:

Illinois athletics announced on Wednesday that it will play Duke on Nov. 17 in the 2026-2027 season. The Illini will travel to Durham, North Carolina and play at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

This game is accompanied by a return date to Champaign on Dec. 4, 2027. The Blue Devils will make their way to Champaign.

According to Illinois athletics, Duke leads the all-time series 6-3. The two schools have squared off recently, too. Both Duke and Illinois played at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 22, 2025. Duke won that game handily 110-67, behind superstar and eventual top NBA Draft pick Cooper Flagg.

This past season, Duke enjoyed a 35-3 season with a run to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight before falling to UConn in an instant classic game highlighted by a last-second buzzer-beater by Braylon Mullins.

Big picture view:

Coach Brad Underwood has compiled a

The Illini have a challenge ahead of them in 2026-2027 season alone. They have scheduled road games with Duke and at Texas Tech. Illinois also has a Final Four rematch with UConn at the United Center in Chicago. Illinois will also have its usual "Braggin' Rights" game in December against Missouri at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

This is also accompanied by Illinois' Big Ten schedule, which includes reigning national champion Michigan to go along with Michigan State, UCLA, Nebraska and Iowa. All of those teams made the NCAA Tournament in the 2025-2026 season.