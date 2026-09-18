Illinois High School Football: Final scores and results from Week 5 statewide

The Brief We're nearing the halfway point of the Illinois high school football season. Playoffs will be on the minds of each team sooner rather than later. Here are the final scores and results from Week 5 games of Illinois High School Football statewide.



We're nearing the halfway point of the Illinois high school football season. Playoffs will be on the minds of each team sooner rather than later.

Here are the final scores and results from Week 5 games of Illinois High School Football statewide.

Illinois High School Football Week 5: Final scores and results

NOTE: Not all final scores and games may have been reported by the Associated Press.

Abingdon-Avon 40, United 0

Addison Trail 47, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 19

Amboy 44, Polo 16

Annawan-Wethersfield 42, Knoxville 13

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 68, Argenta-Oreana 14

Auburn 36, Pleasant Plains 19

Aurora Central Catholic 48, Walther Christian 0

Belvidere North 34, Boylan Catholic 0

Benton 54, Anna-Jonesboro 0

Bishop McNamara 42, Aurora Christian 22

Bloomington 42, Richwoods 41

Blue Island Eisenhower 33, Argo 0

Bradley-Bourbonnais 41, Andrew 14

Breese Central 14, Jersey 7

Brown County 66, Triopia 10

Bushnell-Prairie City 42, Galva 20

Byron 48, Stillman Valley 0

Cahokia 48, Carbondale 14

Carrollton 27, Pleasant Hill 6

Carterville 45, Salem 0

Casey-Westfield 40, Lawrenceville 20

Central 14, Prairie Ridge 0

Central A&M 28, Shelbyville 0

Central Catholic 30, Monticello 13

Centralia 56, Columbia 20

Chester 41, Wesclin 7

Chicago Hope Academy 14, Christ the King 8

Chicago Mt. Carmel 55, St. Patrick 7

Clifton Central 36, Oakwood 33

Coal City 55, Reed-Custer 13

Conant 21, Palatine 14

Crystal Lake South 37, Crystal Lake Central 14

Danville 69, Manual 0

Decatur Unity Christian 20, Palestine 14

Dixon 18, North Boone 6

Downers Grove North 51, Proviso West 0

DuQuoin 70, Pinckneyville 0

Dwight 28, Seneca 18

Dyett 52, Noble/Johnson 0

East Aurora 50, Larkin 12

Edwardsville 48, Granite City 0

El Paso-Gridley 28, Tri-Valley 7

Erie-Prophetstown 39, Orion 6

Farmington 26, Elmwood 14

Forreston 40, Eastland-Pearl City 20

Frankfort 32, Nashville 19

Galena 54, Dakota 22

Geneva 41, Lake Park 15

Glenbard East 20, Glenbard South 12

Grant 31, North Chicago 12

Grayslake Central 30, Lakes 7

Greenfield-Northwestern 46, North Greene 6

Hamilton County 34, Eldorado 0

Hampshire 26, Dundee-Crown 12

Harrisburg 35, Massac County 0

Hersey 49, Buffalo Grove 14

Heyworth 42, LeRoy 8

Highland 49, Macomb 27

Highland Park 35, Evanston Township 28

Hillcrest 38, Lemont 20

Hillsboro 42, Staunton 22

Hinsdale Central 44, Downers Grove South 0

Hinsdale South 35, Willowbrook 18

Huntley 42, Cary-Grove 35

Illini West 46, West Hancock 32

Jacobs 49, McHenry 6

Johnsburg 22, Woodstock 13

Johnston City 30, Flora 19

Joliet Catholic 56, Marian Catholic 6

Kaneland 41, Sycamore 13

Kankakee 28, Lincoln-Way West 14

LaSalle-Peru 47, Ottawa Township 14

Lake Zurich 17, Zion-Benton 7

Lena-Winslow 46, Morrison 7

Lisle 34, Herscher 28

Lockport 48, Stagg 0

MacArthur 28, Normal University 6

Maine South 56, Deerfield 27

Maine West 56, Maine East 0

Maroa-Forsyth 63, PORTA 14

Marshall 20, Robinson 7

Mater Dei 28, Marquette 27

Mattoon 23, Charleston 22

Metamora 49, Limestone 0

Milford 44, Blue Ridge 8

Moline 35, Quincy 28

Momence 47, Hoopeston Area 26

Morris 44, Rochelle 13

Morton 43, Dunlap 21

Mt. Carmel 24, Paris 20

Murphysboro 22, Herrin 14

Naperville Central 42, DeKalb 17

Naperville North 41, Metea Valley 3

Nazareth Academy 17, Providence Catholic 7

Neuqua Valley 38, Waubonsie Valley 21

New Trier 56, Niles West 0

Newman Central Catholic 22, Mercer County 3

Noble/Comer 16, South Shore International College Prep 12

Normal 41, Champaign 7

Normal West 41, Peoria Notre Dame 13

O'Fallon 48, Belleville West 24

Oak Lawn 49, Shepard 24

Olympia 43, Athens 41

Oregon 42, Rock Falls 7

Oswego 35, Plainfield South 6

Oswego East 37, Joliet Central 0

Pana 27, Greenville 6

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6

Payton 27, Taft 13

Pecatonica 40, Genoa-Kingston 15

Pekin (IL) 36, Washington 19

Peoria 60, Centennial 22

Peoria Heights 26, West Prairie 18

Peotone 42, Streator Township 0

Plainfield North 56, Romeoville 0

Portage Northern, Mich. 46, Princeton 8

Prairie Central 40, Illinois Valley Central 14

Princeville 35, Bureau Valley 20

Prospect 54, Elk Grove 7

Rich Township 41, Bloom Township 0

Richmond-Burton 49, Plano 7

Riverdale 26, Rockridge 7

Riverside-Brookfield 49, Fenton 20

Riverton 46, New Berlin 0

Rochester 56, Lincoln 6

Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, Jacksonville 14

Sandwich 35, Harvard 7

Sangamon Valley 19, Arcola 12

Sesser-Valier 38, Christopher 14

Sparta 43, Red Bud 7

Springfield 45, Lanphier 8

St. Ignatius College Prep 42, St. Rita 16

St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Rantoul 8

Stark County 22, ROWVA-Williamsfield 20

Stevenson 27, Mundelein 20

Stockton 44, Fulton 14

Sullivan 27, Fisher 6

Taylorville 28, Effingham 7

Thornton Fractional South 42, Thornton Fractional North 7

Tinley Park 42, Bremen 8

Tolono Unity 20, Pontiac 8

Tremont 27, Gateway, Mo. 8

Triad 49, Mascoutah 16

Tuscola 48, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0

United Township 38, Geneseo 28

Vandalia 58, Gillespie 0

Warrensburg-Latham 13, Ridgeview 6

Waterloo 45, East Alton-Wood River 8

West Aurora 60, Elgin 0

Wheaton Academy 42, St. Edward 7

Wheaton North 16, St. Charles East 12

Wheaton Warrenville South 17, Glenbard North 0

Williamsville 48, Pittsfield 6

Wilmington 30, Manteno 13

Yorkville 35, Plainfield East 14