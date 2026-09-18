Illinois High School Football: Final scores and results from Week 5 statewide
We're nearing the halfway point of the Illinois high school football season. Playoffs will be on the minds of each team sooner rather than later.
Here are the final scores and results from Week 5 games of Illinois High School Football statewide.
Illinois High School Football Week 5: Final scores and results
NOTE: Not all final scores and games may have been reported by the Associated Press.
Abingdon-Avon 40, United 0
Addison Trail 47, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 19
Amboy 44, Polo 16
Annawan-Wethersfield 42, Knoxville 13
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 68, Argenta-Oreana 14
Auburn 36, Pleasant Plains 19
Aurora Central Catholic 48, Walther Christian 0
Belvidere North 34, Boylan Catholic 0
Benton 54, Anna-Jonesboro 0
Bishop McNamara 42, Aurora Christian 22
Bloomington 42, Richwoods 41
Blue Island Eisenhower 33, Argo 0
Bradley-Bourbonnais 41, Andrew 14
Breese Central 14, Jersey 7
Brown County 66, Triopia 10
Bushnell-Prairie City 42, Galva 20
Byron 48, Stillman Valley 0
Cahokia 48, Carbondale 14
Carrollton 27, Pleasant Hill 6
Carterville 45, Salem 0
Casey-Westfield 40, Lawrenceville 20
Central 14, Prairie Ridge 0
Central A&M 28, Shelbyville 0
Central Catholic 30, Monticello 13
Centralia 56, Columbia 20
Chester 41, Wesclin 7
Chicago Hope Academy 14, Christ the King 8
Chicago Mt. Carmel 55, St. Patrick 7
Clifton Central 36, Oakwood 33
Coal City 55, Reed-Custer 13
Conant 21, Palatine 14
Crystal Lake South 37, Crystal Lake Central 14
Danville 69, Manual 0
Decatur Unity Christian 20, Palestine 14
Dixon 18, North Boone 6
Downers Grove North 51, Proviso West 0
DuQuoin 70, Pinckneyville 0
Dwight 28, Seneca 18
Dyett 52, Noble/Johnson 0
East Aurora 50, Larkin 12
Edwardsville 48, Granite City 0
El Paso-Gridley 28, Tri-Valley 7
Erie-Prophetstown 39, Orion 6
Farmington 26, Elmwood 14
Forreston 40, Eastland-Pearl City 20
Frankfort 32, Nashville 19
Galena 54, Dakota 22
Geneva 41, Lake Park 15
Glenbard East 20, Glenbard South 12
Grant 31, North Chicago 12
Grayslake Central 30, Lakes 7
Greenfield-Northwestern 46, North Greene 6
Hamilton County 34, Eldorado 0
Hampshire 26, Dundee-Crown 12
Harrisburg 35, Massac County 0
Hersey 49, Buffalo Grove 14
Heyworth 42, LeRoy 8
Highland 49, Macomb 27
Highland Park 35, Evanston Township 28
Hillcrest 38, Lemont 20
Hillsboro 42, Staunton 22
Hinsdale Central 44, Downers Grove South 0
Hinsdale South 35, Willowbrook 18
Huntley 42, Cary-Grove 35
Illini West 46, West Hancock 32
Jacobs 49, McHenry 6
Johnsburg 22, Woodstock 13
Johnston City 30, Flora 19
Joliet Catholic 56, Marian Catholic 6
Kaneland 41, Sycamore 13
Kankakee 28, Lincoln-Way West 14
LaSalle-Peru 47, Ottawa Township 14
Lake Zurich 17, Zion-Benton 7
Lena-Winslow 46, Morrison 7
Lisle 34, Herscher 28
Lockport 48, Stagg 0
MacArthur 28, Normal University 6
Maine South 56, Deerfield 27
Maine West 56, Maine East 0
Maroa-Forsyth 63, PORTA 14
Marshall 20, Robinson 7
Mater Dei 28, Marquette 27
Mattoon 23, Charleston 22
Metamora 49, Limestone 0
Milford 44, Blue Ridge 8
Moline 35, Quincy 28
Momence 47, Hoopeston Area 26
Morris 44, Rochelle 13
Morton 43, Dunlap 21
Mt. Carmel 24, Paris 20
Murphysboro 22, Herrin 14
Naperville Central 42, DeKalb 17
Naperville North 41, Metea Valley 3
Nazareth Academy 17, Providence Catholic 7
Neuqua Valley 38, Waubonsie Valley 21
New Trier 56, Niles West 0
Newman Central Catholic 22, Mercer County 3
Noble/Comer 16, South Shore International College Prep 12
Normal 41, Champaign 7
Normal West 41, Peoria Notre Dame 13
O'Fallon 48, Belleville West 24
Oak Lawn 49, Shepard 24
Olympia 43, Athens 41
Oregon 42, Rock Falls 7
Oswego 35, Plainfield South 6
Oswego East 37, Joliet Central 0
Pana 27, Greenville 6
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6
Payton 27, Taft 13
Pecatonica 40, Genoa-Kingston 15
Pekin (IL) 36, Washington 19
Peoria 60, Centennial 22
Peoria Heights 26, West Prairie 18
Peotone 42, Streator Township 0
Plainfield North 56, Romeoville 0
Portage Northern, Mich. 46, Princeton 8
Prairie Central 40, Illinois Valley Central 14
Princeville 35, Bureau Valley 20
Prospect 54, Elk Grove 7
Rich Township 41, Bloom Township 0
Richmond-Burton 49, Plano 7
Riverdale 26, Rockridge 7
Riverside-Brookfield 49, Fenton 20
Riverton 46, New Berlin 0
Rochester 56, Lincoln 6
Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, Jacksonville 14
Sandwich 35, Harvard 7
Sangamon Valley 19, Arcola 12
Sesser-Valier 38, Christopher 14
Sparta 43, Red Bud 7
Springfield 45, Lanphier 8
St. Ignatius College Prep 42, St. Rita 16
St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Rantoul 8
Stark County 22, ROWVA-Williamsfield 20
Stevenson 27, Mundelein 20
Stockton 44, Fulton 14
Sullivan 27, Fisher 6
Taylorville 28, Effingham 7
Thornton Fractional South 42, Thornton Fractional North 7
Tinley Park 42, Bremen 8
Tolono Unity 20, Pontiac 8
Tremont 27, Gateway, Mo. 8
Triad 49, Mascoutah 16
Tuscola 48, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0
United Township 38, Geneseo 28
Vandalia 58, Gillespie 0
Warrensburg-Latham 13, Ridgeview 6
Waterloo 45, East Alton-Wood River 8
West Aurora 60, Elgin 0
Wheaton Academy 42, St. Edward 7
Wheaton North 16, St. Charles East 12
Wheaton Warrenville South 17, Glenbard North 0
Williamsville 48, Pittsfield 6
Wilmington 30, Manteno 13
Yorkville 35, Plainfield East 14
The Source: Scores and results were reported by the Associated Press.