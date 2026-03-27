A new day for PCA: Pete Crow-Armstrong revels in being the face of Chicago Cubs

There are always undertones of emotion in contract talks. The Chicago Cubs know this.

They tried to land Alex Bregman in the 2024 free agency cycle and didn't. They traded for Kyle Tucker, who was in Chicago for a season before he departed for a mega contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pete Crow-Armstrong reportedly had turned down an extension offer last year, too. But, none of the history mattered for PCA.

He knew what the future held for him.

"Whenever this got done, it was going to be the right time," Crow-Armstrong said at a press conference on Friday. "I’m just grateful it got done when it did."

Now, the extension makes him the face of the Cubs' franchise. He's a persona that's already been embraced as a fan favorite and a player with MVP-type potential.

What they're saying:

Extension talks with Crow-Armstrong first leaked last April. That, he admitted, made him angry.

A year later, those talks continued. This time, the two sides were in agreement on the specifics. It all guarantees that Crow-Armstrong will be patrolling center field at Wrigley for the next six seasons.

He signed a 6-year extension, the team announced after its Opening Day loss to the Nationals. The deal is reportedly worth $115 million, and it begins in 2027. Some might consider that a steal to lock down a player that's just 24-years-old who entered the MVP race last season before turning in the first 30-home run and 30-stolen base season in franchise history.

Crow-Armstrong won a Gold Glove in 2025, while batting .247 with 31 home runs, and 95 RBIs.

Crow-Armstrong, who came to Chicago in a trade to the Mets that sent fan favorite Javier "El Mago" Baez to New York, now becomes the latest player to suit up at the Friendly Confines for the long-term.

It's where Crow-Armstrong was wanted. It's where he's making his home.

"It’s where I wanted to be," he said.

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 27: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs addresses the media after signing a contract extension at Wrigley Field on March 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images) Expand

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For Cubs' President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer, the return on investment was impossible to ignore.

There are plenty of Crow-Armstrong jerseys in the stands at Wrigley and around Wrigleyville. When a player works his way from the farm system and into the starting lineup to earns MVP votes, it makes all the sense in the world.

"He continues to strive every day to get better," Hoyer said. "When I think about making an investment in a person it’s a really easy investment to make."

Crow-Armstrong could have commanded much, much more on the open market with another stellar season. It's why the Cubs needed to pay up, and they knew that.

Putting their money where their mouth was is important for a team that's been criticized as stingy in recent years. Hoyer proved that's not the case with Crow-Armstrong's extension, and the reported extension for Nico Hoerner dispels that, too. News about Hoerner's extension broke on Friday, and it'll be worth $141 million according to ESPN.

The Cubs understand what they have, and in Crow-Armstrong they have a player that's willing to do what it takes to be a superstar-caliber player now that he's being paid like one.

"I’m going to take a lot of pride in being responsible for upholding the good name of the organization," Crow-Armstrong said. "I’ve got good people to learn from, I’m set up to succeed here."

It's better now than later, when it might get very expensive.

Either way, the Cubs aren't wasting time rewarding the players who have already devoted themselves to a franchise with a lengthy history.

"He’s really a great person to invest in," Hoyer said. "It made sense to do this now and make sure that he was wearing a Cubs uniform for a long time."