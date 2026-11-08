Notre Dame Football: No more chasing ghosts, the Irish are now chasing the playoffs

The Brief Notre Dame outlasted No. 1 Miami 31-24. At long last, the ghosts felt like they faded. Instead of thinking about yesterday, yesteryear and more, the Irish can think about the road ahead. That road is solidifying a College Football Playoff spot.



Notre Dame had been haunted.

They’d been haunted by three ghosted that lingered around the program, not many of them were particularly keen on letting the Irish move on.

Miami (27-24) was one. Texas A&M (41-40) was another. Those two losses kept the Irish out of the College Football Playoff in heartbreaking fashion.

This year, BYU (28-24) lingered.

On Saturday night, the favored, No. 11 Irish took the field looking to put those ghosts to rest.

No. 1 Miami was in South Bend. This was not the same Miami ghost the lingered in the minds of many who beat the Irish and played a key part in leaving them out of the College Football Playoff last year.

It was close enough.

Notre Dame 31, Miami 24. On the 38th anniversary of the Irish beating No. 1 Miami in the "Catholics vs. Convicts" game, the Irish did it again.

"This is as good of a win as I've ever been a part of, and as special of a moment, as special of an outcome that I've been a part of since I've been the head coach here," Notre dame head coach Marcus Freeman said. "A lot has to do with these guys that are in this room."

At long last, the ghosts felt like they faded. Instead of thinking about yesterday, yesteryear and more, the Irish can think about the road ahead in solidifying a College Football Playoff spot.

"Today is about today, and this team and what they accomplished today," Freeman said. "I want time to stop right now because I know tomorrow's coming."

Big picture view:

Notre Dame can savor this.

Saturday was a legacy game. It was a game where Freeman can prove he can win big-time matchups, the staff can prove it built a roster that can contend, CJ Carr can prove he can win a big game and much more.

It felt like everyone had something to prove on Saturday night. Carr and Freeman are the most notable as the faces of the team.

Carr, whose first-career start was the loss at Miami last year, proved he’s a big-game quarterback with a national championship pedigree by throwing three touchdowns to go along with 319 passing yards.

"My Dad called me before this game," Carr said. "His words were, ‘There was a boy out there playing at Miami.'"

That boy is now a Heisman Trophy favorite.

Freeman dissipated some ghosts, too. Those wondering if the 2024 College Football Playoff run was a flash in the pan can stop thinking that way.

Miami was down star Malachi Toney, but the Irish were without four defensive starters to begin with. In all, they were down as many as eight starting defensive players against Miami.

The Irish led 24-3 at one point.

Miami raged back. It was 24-17 soon. Freeman knew the Hurricanes would throw a punch. But, in a lesson he might’ve learned from BYU, he was prepared for it.

"That's what I kept reminding them, like as much as I was like questioning myself," Freeman said. "It was 24-3, and I'm like: ‘oh, man, we're doing pretty good.’ But in the back of my head – I said it to the group before the game – it’s college football. There's going to be a struggle, and there's no success without a struggle."

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That’s when a defensive stop on fourth down gave Notre Dame the inside track at a win. Safety Luke Talich, a former walk-on that’s been the Irish defensive MVP at times this season, helped break up that pass while also coming down with an interception.

That stop was also a controversial incomplete pass call.

The Irish know that feeling all too well, It happened when Big 12 officials didn’t give them their final second against BYU after a no call on a potential pass interference flag. This time, the shoe was on the other foot.

Notre Dame didn’t leave itself at the mercy of college football officiating. Miami did.

"Really disappointed that they disallowed Elija Lofton’s touchdown despite two hands on the ball and two feet down," Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said. "We said before we left Miami, do not leave it in the hands of the officials because that’s what you’re gonna get here."

Just like that, Notre Dame chased another one of those ghosts.

What's next:

This season was all about not leaving any doubt.

Notre Dame could not put itself in a position where its resume had a question mark. The CFP Committee made that clear last week slotting Notre Dame at No. 11, basically telling the Irish "win or else you’re out."

"We left it up to the judges last year and we knew we couldn't do that this year," Talich said.

The Irish did not.

Often chastised about their lack of a difficult schedule, Notre Dame now has a signature win to bring to the table. Forget where the committee spots them.

If Notre Dame wins its final three games, they’ll be in the playoff. No more questions, no more doubt, just the postseason.

That’s what makes this win even more special.

"We made a big statement," Irish defensive lineman Boubacar Traore said. "Tonight, showed what we are capable of doing."

It’s not set in stone, though. Soon, the Irish need to move on to Boston College. But, the noise won’t be so heavy. The ghosts won’t pander around Notre Dame Stadium.

The CFP Committee’s weekly rankings show will happen. The discourse will continue. It doesn’t matter to Notre Dame. They’ll be in the playoff if they win, and that means they’ll have a chance to play with a healthy roster.

With the weight of those three losses now lifted, now Notre Dame has a chance to reach the championship potential they always had.

"I know I'm going to wake up tomorrow, and unfortunately, I've got to move. You've got to let this one go," Freeman said. "You've got to get ready for the next one."