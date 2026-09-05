Notre Dame football: Preview and predictions for the Irish in 2026

The Brief The Irish are back, and they're motivated. Here’s a preview of the Irish's upcoming 2026 season. It's worth noting Notre Dame will field arguably its best team since 1988.



Everyone knows how last season ended for Notre Dame football. That's created motivation for a deep and talented team.

Here’s a preview of the Irish's upcoming 2026 season, where Notre Dame will field arguably its best team since 1988.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football: Key information

Head coach: Marcus Freeman (Fifth season, 43–12 overall)

Key Additions: WR Mylan Graham (Ohio State), WR Quincy Porter (Ohio State), NT Tionne Gray (Oregon), DE Keon Keeley (Alabama), DL Francis Brewu (Pittsburgh), S Joey O’Brian (freshman), CB Jayden Sanders (Michigan), DB DJ McKinney (Colorado)

Key Departures: Jeremiyah Love (NFL), Jadarian Price (NFL), WR Malachi Fields (NFL), TE Eli Raridon (NFL), OL Billy Schrauth (NFL).

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football 2026 preview

What we know:

The Irish are a preseason top-10 team yet again. There are three points that stand out immediately.

This is a loaded Notre Dame team. This is a Notre Dame team that’s got a favorable schedule. This is a Notre Dame team that’s motivated.

The Irish were left out of the 2025 College Football Playoff after an 0-2 start eventually doomed their season. The public argued the merits of Notre Dame’s resume compared to Miami, Alabama, BYU and Utah. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman put it simply: "We left doubts."

The Irish are armed with one of the most talented and deep rosters in college football. They have a mantra forged from last year: "Leave no doubt."

The team using that mantra has arguably the best cornerback in the nation in Leonard Moore, arguably one of the top head coaches in the nation in Freeman and a quarterback in CJ Carr that’s gotten preseason Heisman Trophy attention. Everyone else can follow their lead.

What we don't know:

There aren’t many weaknesses on this Notre Dame roster, but there are some potential pitfalls.

The Irish are banking on Aneyas Williams, Nolan James Jr. and Kedren Young ascending in 2026 to lead their run game. The wide receiver room is deeper this year, and while it does not need to be elite the question is: can it be great? The program re-shaped its defensive line; is that enough to compete with elite offensive lines?

Can Notre Dame stay healthy? Injuries hampered the Irish in their 2024 CFP run. While they are deeper in 2026, injuries can change that quickly.

We just don’t know all of these things, yet. We might in short order.

Big Picture view

Notre Dame is a national title contender. You should treat them as such.

They Irish are three years removed from a 10-3 season. They’re two years removed from a run to a national title game. They’re 10 months removed from getting snubbed from the College Football Playoff.

Along the way, they’ve learned lessons.

One of the lessons is the value of starting fast. This year, Notre Dame has Wisconsin, Rice and Michigan State to start its year instead of Miami on the road and Texas A&M. An undefeated record heading into October vs. BYU should be expected.

The other is learning how to utilize the transfer portal. Freeman did that by stockpiling weapons and investing in the defensive trenches. Francis Brewu, Keon Keeley and Tionne Gray bring extra juice to a defensive line that has Elijah Hughes, Bryce Young and Bobucar Traore.

Carr has transfer receivers Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter to throw to, along with Jordan Faison, Jaden Greathouse and a deep list of young receivers. The offensive line didn’t take any transfers, but Anthonie Knapp moves to left guard and clears the way for rising left tackle star Will Black.

This might be the best Notre Dame team since 1988. It’s fair to expect them to perform as such.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2026 Football Schedule

September 6 – vs. Wisconsin (at Lambeau Field)

September 12 – vs. Rice

September 19 – vs. Michigan State

September 26 – at Purdue

October 4 – at North Carolina

October 10 – vs. Stanford

October 17 – at BYU

October 31 – at Navy

November 7 – vs. Miami

November 14 – vs. Boston College

November 21 – vs. SMU

November 28 – at Syracuse

2026 season prediction: 12-0