Rome Odunze, D'Andre Swift exit Chicago Bears practice with apparent injuries

The Brief The Chicago Bears have more injuries to watch as Week 1 approaches. While they did get an important defensive player back, the other side of the ball wasn't as lucky. Two of their most important offensive playmakers left practice on Thursday during the final practice of the week.



The Chicago Bears have more injuries to watch as Week 1 approaches.

Two of their most important offensive playmakers left practice on Thursday during the final practice of the week.

What we know:

Both wide receiver Rome Odunze and running back D’Andre Swift left practice early on Thursday.

Odunze walked off with a trainer early on in practice. He tried to re-enter practice, but was held out by the trainers. Swift left towards the end of pracitce. He was grabbing his side and walked off the field, and didn't return.

This is cause for concern because of how important Swift and Odunze are to the Bears' offense. Odunze is the new X-receiver after DJ Moore was traded. Swift is coming off a career year in head coach Ben Johnson's offense, and second-string running back Kyle Monangai is already week-to-week with a hamstring injury.

These two help comprise a skill room the Bears have, where they include the running backs, wide receivers and tight ends into one cohesive unit.

"When you look at our tight end room and our running back room as well, just the variety of skill pieces that we have and what they all do well, I think it's a challenge for anybody," Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor said. "There's enough crossover where everybody can do a little bit of everything."

What we don't know:

If Odunze or Swift need to miss anytime, it takes two of the most important skill players away from the Bears.

However, it's too early to tell if either injury is severe. Odunze's injury did look like he was being held out of practice for precautionary reasons.

The other side:

However, there was good news.

Defensive end Austin Booker was in pads and participated in drills today for the Bears. The coaches listed Booker as week-to-week, and his status for Week 1 was in doubt.

This should ease doubts about Booker's status.