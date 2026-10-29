White Sox hire Matt Roffe away from Brewers the day after Milwaukee wins the World Series

The Brief The Chicago White Sox turned to the reigning World Series champions to fill a front office role. The Sox were looking for a director of amateur scouting. According to multiple reports, the White Sox are hiring Matt Roffe away from Milwaukee's front office.



The Chicago White Sox turned to the reigning World Series champions to fill a key front office role less than 24 hours after the Brewers won it all.

According to multiple reports, the White Sox are hiring Matt Roffe away from Milwaukee's front office.

What we know:

Matt Roffe is being hired to a role in the White Sox's front office, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Roffe was previously with the Brewers as an assistant director of domestic scouting, a role he was hired to in 2025. Before taking over as the assistant director of domestic scouting, Roffe also held the roles of manager and coordinator of scouting operations. He joined the Brewers' organization in 2021.

Before Milwaukee, Roffe was with the Arizona Diamondbacks as the team's player personnel and pro scouting analyst from 2019 to 2021. There, he overlapped with current White Sox assistant general manager Josh Barfield.

Roffe fills the Sox's open director of amateur scouting position, which came open when Mike Shirley resigned from the organization on Sept. 12. Shirly resigned from the White Sox organization after The Athletic reported an internal investigation led to allegations of verbal harassment.

What we don't know:

It's not clear yet just what Roffe's responsibilities will be with the team.

According to MLB.com, Roffee will be the White Sox's director of amateur scouting. However, that title has yet to be officially determined.

Roffe's responsibilities have yet to be determined, too. Roffe will run the White Sox's amateur draft, but it's not clear what else he'll have a hand in.