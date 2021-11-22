Chicago's winters are warming

Meteorological winter starts in less than a week. Chicago's winters have been getting warmer. The Midwest region is seeing some of the most warming compared to the rest of the country over the past fifty years.

Tim's Weather Takeaways: Watching for a weekend clipper

Yes, I'm saying there's a chance. It is still too early to call, but a clipper system this weekend could bring Chicago some snow. It would be our first measurable snow of the season which is now nearly a week overdue.