Tim's Weather Takeaways: Chicago winter 2020-2021 forecast, Part 2
I predicted above average snowfall for this winter in Chicago and now I am going to tackle the temperature forecast for the season.
Tim's Weather Takeaways: Chicago winter 2020-2021 forecast, Part 1
What does this winter hold for snowfall in Chicago? I'm sticking my neck out with a forecast.
Mild start to meteorological winter
It will be a mild start to meteorological winter for Chicago
Watching for weekend snow system
A weekend snow system could bring the Chicago area its first measurable snow of the season.
Chicago's winters are warming
Meteorological winter starts in less than a week. Chicago's winters have been getting warmer. The Midwest region is seeing some of the most warming compared to the rest of the country over the past fifty years.
Tim's Weather Takeaways: Watching for a weekend clipper
Yes, I'm saying there's a chance. It is still too early to call, but a clipper system this weekend could bring Chicago some snow. It would be our first measurable snow of the season which is now nearly a week overdue.
No snow in sight through Thanksgiving
Snow lovers in Chicago will need to be more patient. No major storms in sight for the next several days as our snowfall deficit grows.