Chicago election day forecast: Warm, breezy and mostly dry through the afternoon

The Brief Highs will reach around 70 degrees, with breezy south winds. A few sprinkles are possible, but showers are more likely late in the afternoon or after polls close. Wednesday brings a few morning showers and highs in the mid-60s; dry weather is expected later in the week.



Will there be some showers on this election day? Yes. Will there be much? No.

Chicago election day forecast

During the morning and early afternoon, very little rain will fall. In fact, this is one of the warmest overnights on record in November. That will lead to unseasonable warmth later today when highs will be around 70°.

While some sprinkles can’t be ruled out at any point in time today, actual shower activity will likely hold off until very late in the afternoon or even more likely after the polls have closed. It will be breezy with gusty winds out of the south.

Tonight, showers are likely, but amounts will not get out of hand.

What's next:

Wednesday will not be as warm with a few showers in the morning, drying out well before lunchtime. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 60s.

It will not be as warm Thursday through Sunday when highs will be in the mid to upper 50s each day. However, each of those days will still end up being a little bit warmer than normal.

Rainfall prospects during that period are slim to none and slim is about to walk out the back door.