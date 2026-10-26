Chicago weather: A few showers could impact trick-or-treaters on Saturday

Chicagoland has been in and out of the clouds today with mid-afternoon temperatures ranging from upper 50s near the lakefront to near 70 degrees inland.

Looking ahead

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with areas of fog expected to develop. Some dense fog may develop in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Overnight lows will range from the mid 40s in the suburbs to low 50s in Chicago.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A little more sunshine will come our way on Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s.

There is a small chance for a few showers on Thursday, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. Most of our Friday appears dry, and then rain chances return again Friday night and then periodically through the weekend.

While our Halloween weekend won't be a wash, passing showers could impact Halloween trick-or-treating. Temperatures will be near 70 on Friday and Saturday and then we drop to the mid 60s on Sunday.