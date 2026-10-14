Chicago weather: A few soggy days before a sunny weekend

Temperatures were significantly cooler today in comparison to Monday and Tuesday, but fairly seasonable for this time of October. Chicago's average high temperature for today is 64 degrees, and that will drop to 63 degrees tomorrow.

Tonight will be cloudy and mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Looking ahead

Thursday brings another round of rain, which will likely be heavy at times between late morning and mid-afternoon. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

Scattered rain will linger into Friday with highs in the upper 50s. We'll get back to enjoying sunshine over the weekend with sunny skies expected both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's highs will be in the upper 50s and then we return to the 60s on Sunday.