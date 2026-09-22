Chicago weather: Cloudy, cool and breezy Tuesday

The Brief Mostly cloudy skies and showers are possible today and tonight. A beach hazard is in effect, with waves up to 7 feet on the Illinois side. Sunshine returns Friday, with temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s next week.



Chicagoland will see several cloudy, cool days before brighter skies and warmer temperatures arrive later this week.

Warmer weather ahead

Today will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs will reach the mid 60s, with gusty winds from the northeast.

A beach hazard is in effect for all area beaches. Waves could reach 7 feet along the Illinois shoreline and around 6 feet on the Indiana side.

Tonight will remain mostly cloudy, with another chance for showers.

What's next:

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday will bring partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. Friday looks beautiful, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures again in the upper 60s.

The weekend will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s Saturday and in the low 70s Sunday.

By Monday, mostly sunny skies are expected, with highs in the low to mid 70s.