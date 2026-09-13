Chicago weather: Cooler temps, scattered showers possible later

Temperatures are cooling off somewhat with a chance of afternoon showers in parts of the area on this Sunday.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What To Expect:

We’ll see highs in the mid 70s for most of the area, and then lows later on in the 50s and perhaps even a reading in the upper 40s in the northern suburbs.

It’ll also be partly cloudy. Our best chance to see some rainfall will be in the afternoon hours, especially in the 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. window in the city. It won’t be anything major.

What's next:

Chicago starts the work week with a breezy day on Monday and highs in the 70s again with another chance of a few showers later on in the day, and perhaps a thunderstorm mainly northwest of I-55, according to the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, we’ll see a jump back up in terms of the heat and humidity with highs reaching the mid-80s and the potential for heavy rainfall, especially south of I-80.

We'll continue to see lingering showers for the rest of the week, along with highs back into the 70s.