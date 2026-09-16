Chicago weather: Heavy rain could bring localized flooding Thursday

It's been a mainly gloomy day with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s across northern Illinois to the lower 80s in parts of Northwest Indiana.

Scattered rain showers will continue this evening, and then we could see heavy rain moving in by early Thursday. Overnight lows will only drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Looking ahead

Thursday will start with areas of heavy rain and a few storms. While severe storms are not expected, heavy rain may lead to localized flooding. Plan for highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A few isolated showers are possible on Friday, but many areas will stay dry under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 70s.

Another good chance of rain arrives in time for the weekend. Really, at any point on Saturday, showers and storms with heavy downpours will be possible. It will be a warm and humid day with highs around 80.

Cooler air moves in Saturday night and Sunday. A few lingering showers are possible on Sunday with highs around 70. High temperatures likely fall into the 60s for the first time this season on Monday and Tuesday.