Chicago weather: Lake effect snow could pile up in parts of Chicagoland

The Brief Lake effect rain will transition to wet snow Thursday night, potentially affecting Friday morning's commute in parts of Chicagoland. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight through 10 a.m. Friday for southern Cook County, eastern Will County and Lake County, Indiana. Some locations could receive more than 4 inches of snow, while the weekend brings drier conditions and temperatures climbing toward 50 degrees.



Lake effect rain will transition to a wet snow tonight and could make a mess of your Friday morning commute – depending on where you’re driving. Areas along and mainly east of I-57 are the favored areas for impacts.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for southern Cook, eastern Will, and Lake County, Indiana from midnight through 10 a.m. Friday. Somewhere within this region, we’ll likely see a few inches of snow, and if this band could park itself over the same spot for hours, snow totals could be impressive. I’m talking 4+ inches over a narrow stretch.

Aside from accumulation, the other thing we’ll be battling will be reduced visibility during the morning commuting hours. Plan ahead and be prepared for quickly changing road conditions.

Looking beyond tomorrow’s wintry weather, the weekend ahead will be decent. A few stray rain showers are possible in northwest Indiana on Saturday, otherwise it’ll be a dry weekend with a decent amount of sunshine. Plan for highs in the mid 40s on Saturday and then upper 40s to near 50 degrees on Sunday.

Next week looks great with sunshine and highs in the mid 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

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