Chicago weather: Heavy rain, flooding possible on Friday

Expect a fairly dry evening and overnight in most areas, with a chance of a few showers in the north and northwest suburbs. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 50s tonight under mostly cloudy skies, and easterly winds will become gusty.

Early on Friday morning, expect wind gusts of 25-30mph. Rain will spread from west to east into midday, with the heaviest rain and storms likely between noon and 6-7pm.

Severe weather threats for Friday appear low, with a few possible gusty storms, but the worst is expected to remain to the west. The primary concern on Friday will be localized flooding.

Scattered showers will continue into the weekend with highs in the mid-50s. While Saturday and Sunday may not be a total washout, be prepared for on-and-off showers.

Lingering rain showers will continue into Monday, and then we can finally expect drier conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday.