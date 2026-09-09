Chicago weather: Humid morning rain could slow commute

The Brief Humid conditions are fueling rain across the area this morning. Rain could affect the morning commute, with heavier showers possible west and south. Clearing skies and seasonable temperatures return Wednesday, with warmer weather expected this weekend.



It is noticeably more humid this morning and that is helping fuel some rain in the area. This rain can impact the morning commute. If there is a trend toward where heavier rain will fall, I like west and south.

There are a few lightning strikes this morning as well, but this is mainly a rain and not storm event.

There can be some rain even into the afternoon hours and cloud cover will be fairly resilient. That should hold high temperatures down in most areas just under 80°.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy as the rain moves away and it will stay humid with lows in the upper 60s.

What's next:

Thursday will feature clearing skies and seasonable temperatures with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday looks delightful with plenty of sun and similar temps.

Over the weekend and into early next week there will be a few opportunities for showers but no all-day rains. Highs over the weekend will be in the low 80s, warming to the upper 80s perhaps on Monday.