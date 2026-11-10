Chicago weather: Rain, wet snow possible as colder air moves in

The Brief Chicago enjoyed sunshine and highs in the mid-60s Tuesday before increasing clouds and scattered rain expected Wednesday. Colder air will bring lake effect rain showers Thursday, with some wet snow potentially mixing in Thursday night into Friday. The weekend looks mostly sunny and seasonably cool, with highs in the upper 40s Saturday and near 50 Sunday.



Tuesday was warm and sunny with highs soaring into the mid 60s. Tonight will be another mild night by early November standards with increasing cloud cover and lows in the low to mid 40s.

A low pressure system will pass through the area on Wednesday, bringing clouds and rain chances to Chicagoland. Plan for scattered rain during the day, and we could see a few heavier downpours at times. Temperatures remain mild for another day with highs in the mid to upper 50s, but a much colder airmass will move in Wednesday night into Thursday.

As the colder air moves in, we'll have the perfect recipe for lake effect showers to develop as that colder air passes over the relatively warmer waters of Lake Michigan. Temperatures will only warm into the mid 40s on Thursday with scattered lake effect rain showers. As temperatures drop Thursday night, some wet snow may mix in at times and the rain/snow mixture will continue into Friday. Northwest Indiana is the favored area for the bulk of the lake effect, but major impacts are not expected from any wet snow that develops. Highs will only be in the lower 40s on Friday.

The weekend looks nice and seasonably cool with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and then near 50 on Sunday. A few isolated lake effect showers could once again impact parts of Northwest Indiana on Saturday, but an overall drying trend is expected. Most of the area will enjoy quite a bit of sunshine this weekend.