Chicago weather: Sunny skies and warm temps ahead

Get ready for more sunshine and pleasant temperatures in Chicago this week! After a stellar weekend of clear skies and comfortable conditions, the forecast looks to keep the warmth rolling.

Sunday will be a perfect day to get outside, with highs expected to hit 78°F under mostly sunny skies. Monday will be even warmer, as temperatures climb to 80°F.

Tuesday, though slightly cooler, will still feel great with a high around 74°F, but expect more clouds to roll in later in the day.

The midweek forecast brings a slight chance of rain. Wednesday has a tiny 15% risk of showers, but don’t let that ruin your plans just yet—there's still plenty of sunshine in between.

Highs will dip to around 68°F by Friday, signaling a cooler trend heading into the weekend.