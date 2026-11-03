Chicago weather: Temperatures will turn much cooler by the weekend

The Brief Scattered showers will continue tonight and into Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will drop from the 60s Wednesday to the 50s Thursday. Drier weather and more sunshine return for the weekend.



Scattered rain showers will continue tonight and into Wednesday as a cold front moves through the Chicago area.

Temperatures will remain on the warm side tonight with lows ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s. Chicago's average low temperature for this time of November is in the upper 30s.

Chicago weather forecast

What to know:

Scattered showers linger into Wednesday, especially in the morning and midday hours. Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s in the morning and then slip into the 50s during the mie to late afternoon.



An isolated shower or two is possible on Thursday as colder air moves in, but most of the day will be dry. Thursday's highs will be in the mid 50s.



A drier weather pattern moves in late this week, and it now looks like we could see a decent amount of sunshine going into the weekend. Plan for highs in the lower 50s on Friday and Saturday, and then we climb to the mid to upper 50s on Sunday.