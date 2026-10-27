Chicago weather: Warm stretch continues through Halloween

The Brief Chicago has had only two cooler-than-normal days this month. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 70s through the weekend. A stronger storm system could bring soaking rain and thunderstorms next week.



There have been only two days this entire month which have been cooler than normal. There will be no more.

Today under partly sunny skies, afternoon highs will be flirting with 70°. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with low in the 50s.

Chicago warm weather continues

What's next:

Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s under partly sunny skies.

On Thursday, it will still be unseasonably warm with a small chance of a light shower, especially early. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will be another warm one under partly sunny skies with a very small chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low 70s.

For Halloween it will be unseasonably mild with a chance for a shower during the day and at night, but any rainfall would be light and there will be plenty of dry time for trick-or-treating.

The chance of rain is almost zero but not quite on Sunday. High temperature temperatures will again be close to 70°.

There continue to be emphatic signs of a more important storm system arriving Monday through Wednesday of next week. This could have soaking rainfall and thunderstorms associated with it. It is still too soon for specifics on timing for election day.