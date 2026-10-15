NOAA winter outlook: What Chicago can expect this season

The Brief A strong El Niño is expected to shape the winter weather pattern. The Great Lakes region could see above-average temperatures. Chicago could have below-normal snowfall, though major storms remain possible.



A warmer-than-normal winter could be ahead for Chicago, but forecasters say snow and Arctic cold are still possible.

Chicago winter outlook

What we know:

NOAA’s winter outlook favors above-average temperatures across the Great Lakes, including the Chicago area.

Snow builds up along the lakefront at North Avenue Beach on February 09, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

A very strong El Niño is expected to influence the weather pattern this winter. El Niño occurs when warmer-than-normal water develops in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, affecting weather patterns around the world.

Historically, strong El Niño winters have tended to bring less snowfall to Chicago.

What we don't know:

The outlook does not mean Chicago will avoid snow or cold weather.

Arctic outbreaks can still move into the region, and major winter storms remain possible during a warmer-than-normal winter. A few significant storms could still produce heavy snow, strong winds and difficult travel conditions.

The bottom line:

NOAA’s overall outlook calls for:

Above-normal temperatures

Near-normal precipitation

Below-normal snowfall

What's next:

Residents should not put away their snow shovels just yet.