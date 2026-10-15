NOAA winter outlook: What Chicago can expect this season

Chicago could see a milder, less snowy winter, NOAA outlook says
CHICAGO - A warmer-than-normal winter could be ahead for Chicago, but forecasters say snow and Arctic cold are still possible.
Chicago winter outlook
What we know:
NOAA’s winter outlook favors above-average temperatures across the Great Lakes, including the Chicago area.
Snow builds up along the lakefront at North Avenue Beach on February 09, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)
A very strong El Niño is expected to influence the weather pattern this winter. El Niño occurs when warmer-than-normal water develops in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, affecting weather patterns around the world.
Historically, strong El Niño winters have tended to bring less snowfall to Chicago.
What we don't know:
The outlook does not mean Chicago will avoid snow or cold weather.
Arctic outbreaks can still move into the region, and major winter storms remain possible during a warmer-than-normal winter. A few significant storms could still produce heavy snow, strong winds and difficult travel conditions.
The bottom line:
NOAA’s overall outlook calls for:
- Above-normal temperatures
- Near-normal precipitation
- Below-normal snowfall
What's next:
Residents should not put away their snow shovels just yet.
The Source: The information in this story came from NOAA via FOX Chicago's Kaitlin Cody.