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1 dead after 3-car crash on I-290 in Forest Park: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  March 29, 2026 9:27pm CDT
Forest Park
FOX 32 Chicago
One person died after crash on Eisenhower Expressway in Forest Park

One person died after crash on Eisenhower Expressway in Forest Park

 A deadly crash on the Eisenhower in Forest Park caused problems on the roads this morning.  State police say three vehicles crashed into each other near First Avenue at around 2 a-m.  One person was killed.

The Brief

    • One person died after a three-car crash on I-290 eastbound near 1st Avenue in Forest Park early Sunday.
    • The crash happened around 2:16 a.m., and the victim later died at a hospital.
    • Lanes were closed for several hours before reopening; the cause remains under investigation.

FOREST PARK, Ill. - One person has died after a three-car crash on I-290 in Forest Park on Sunday, according to Illinois State Police.

According to police, a three-car crash was reported on I-290 eastbound at 1st Avenue around 2:16 a.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital and later died.

Lanes were closed on the Eisenhower Expressway and reopened around 7 a.m.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. 

The Source: Details for this story were provided by Illinois State Police.

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