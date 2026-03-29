1 dead after 3-car crash on I-290 in Forest Park: police
FOREST PARK, Ill. - One person has died after a three-car crash on I-290 in Forest Park on Sunday, according to Illinois State Police.
According to police, a three-car crash was reported on I-290 eastbound at 1st Avenue around 2:16 a.m.
One person was transported to a local hospital and later died.
Lanes were closed on the Eisenhower Expressway and reopened around 7 a.m.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by Illinois State Police.