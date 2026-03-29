1 dead after 3-car crash on I-290 in Forest Park: police

The Brief One person died after a three-car crash on I-290 eastbound near 1st Avenue in Forest Park early Sunday. The crash happened around 2:16 a.m., and the victim later died at a hospital. Lanes were closed for several hours before reopening; the cause remains under investigation.



One person has died after a three-car crash on I-290 in Forest Park on Sunday, according to Illinois State Police.

According to police, a three-car crash was reported on I-290 eastbound at 1st Avenue around 2:16 a.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital and later died.

Lanes were closed on the Eisenhower Expressway and reopened around 7 a.m.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.