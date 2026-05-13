Pritzker backs Chicago’s bid for next DNC convention as 2028 ambitions loom

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson made their public case Wednesday for Chicago to host the 2028 and 2032 Democratic National Conventions as a three-day site visit from the DNC’s selection committee wrapped up. The 2024 DNC generated $371 million in economic impact, left no debt to the city, the state, or the party, and is the centerpiece of Chicago’s pitch. DNC Chair Ken Martin appeared at the morning press conference but left without taking questions.



Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson stood side by side Wednesday with Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin to make their case for Chicago to host the next Democratic National Convention.

It was the final public moment of a three-day site visit that included tours of the United Center, the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, and a pre-public walkthrough of the Obama Presidential Center, which opens on Juneteenth.

Chicago is one of five finalists. Atlanta, Boston, Denver, and Philadelphia are also in the running. For the first time, the DNC asked cities to bid for two conventions at once, covering both 2028 and 2032, a process that mirrors how Republicans select their host cities.

The financial case:

Chicago’s strongest argument is its 2024 track record. The convention generated $371 million in economic impact. The host committee raised $97 million and spent $83 million, with $49 million going to Chicago-based businesses and another $7 million to firms elsewhere in Illinois. No debt was left to the city, the state, or the DNC.

"Only two conventions that anybody can remember have ever actually broken even or done better as we did in 2024, than break even," Pritzker said. "They were both in Chicago, 1996 and 2024. So that’s proof, I think, to the DNC that we can do it again."

Pritzker said he would contribute financially again if Chicago secures the bid but would not commit to an amount.

"I’m sure that I will contribute. I don’t know what the amount would be," he said. "I want this convention here, and I want to support it when it comes here."

In 2024, Pritzker donated $2.6 million and first lady MK Pritzker donated $3 million.

The political backdrop:

Pritzker is exploring a 2028 presidential bid, which raises the question whether hosting the convention that nominates the next Democratic candidate would benefit him politically. He dismissed the concern.

"I think the convention, as you know, is long after any democratic primaries, so I don’t think it plays any role at all," Pritzker said. "Being from the greatest big city in the entire country is an advantage for anybody that comes from this city."

Johnson has not announced whether he will seek reelection, leaving open the question of who would lead the city during a potential 2028 convention.

What's next:

Martin called the selection "a deliberative one" and "an important decision," then left the press conference without taking questions. He said the party’s immediate focus is on winning the midterm elections, now 174 days away, and that the convention decision would come after.

The DNC has not announced a timeline for selecting a host city.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​