Chicago weather: Below-normal temps before big warm-up

Despite some sunshine, our highs really got held back in many spots today, running about 10–15 degrees below normal. That sets us up for tonight, where it will once again turn rather chilly. Lows look to slip into the upper 30s, with a few middle 30s possible. Yes, this means more patchy frost. The average final night in the 30s for O'Hare is May 11th and for our outlying areas, it's around May 15th. So this chilly air isn't totally out of the ordinary, it's just that many of us are over it.

Expect a lot of sunshine through the day Thursday and temperatures will respond. Highs look to move into the middle 60s for the majority, with our southern locales closer to 70.

By early Friday morning, there is a chance for a few showers and maybe a rumble. We start the day with readings in the 50s, and we should see 70s by the afternoon. The wind will be from the south and holding around 15mph through the day.

We are still on track for a taste of summer this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday features highs in the 80s. We've not had back-to-back days in the 80s since early October (more than 200 days ago). Along with the warmth comes a little humidity; expect it to feel a bit sticky over the weekend. And in addition to that, chances for thunderstorms will hover over the area. While it won't rain all day long, be prepared for storms to bubble up quickly in the afternoon and evening hours. It's possible we see a stronger storm or two.

Monday brings higher storm chances and the potential for severe weather. Highs return to the 80s and lows will be in the middle 60s. As a weak cold front slides through Tuesday, we'll see highs slide back into the 70s with yet another shot at rain and thunderstorms. Then by Wednesday, we are looking at a shot at showers and highs in the middle 60s.