Undocumented immigrant sentenced for assaulting ICE officers in St. Charles: prosecutors

The Brief A 40-year-old man was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison for assaulting ICE officers during an arrest in St. Charles, Illinois. Authorities say he resisted arrest, kicking, headbutting and biting officers before being subdued. He pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal employee after the July 2025 incident.



An undocumented immigrant, living in Aurora, has been sentenced to a year in prison for assaulting two ICE officers during an arrest last year.

According to court documents, the incident occurred in the Kane County Sheriff's Department lobby in St. Charles, Ill. on July 17, 2025. Two ICE officers approached Francisco Javier Acevedo-Caldera to inform him that they had a warrant for his arrest. Acevedo-Caldera, who had recently bonded out of jail, allegedly resisted being arrested and kicked one of the officers, headbutted the other, and then bit a Kane County Sheriff's Deputy who offered to help.

Eventually, the officers were able to subdue Acevedo-Caldera and arrest him, officials said.

Acevedo-Caldera, 40, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of assaulting a federal employee in January 2026. On May 7, he was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

What they're saying:

"Defendant’s conduct was serious—he made physical contact with all three officer victims and caused bodily injury to two of them," Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Finch argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum. "Assaulting these officers in a government building caused risk to public safety and demonstrated disrespect for the law and law enforcement."