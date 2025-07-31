Aurora man indicted for assaulting officers at suburban sheriff’s office: prosecutors

The Brief An Aurora man was indicted for allegedly assaulting three officers during a July 17 arrest attempt in St. Charles. Francisco Javier Acevedo-Caldera, 39, is accused of kicking, headbutting and biting law enforcement officers during the incident. He remains in custody and faces up to 20 years in prison on two of the charges.



An Aurora man was indicted on federal charges for assaulting three law enforcement officers while they attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a suburban sheriff’s office, prosecutors said.

What we know:

The alleged assaults occurred on the afternoon of July 17 in the lobby of the Kane County Sheriff’s Department in St. Charles.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, two officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations approached 39-year-old Francisco Javier Acevedo-Caldera and informed him they had a warrant for his arrest.

Prosecutors said Acevedo-Caldera, who had recently bonded out of the Kane County Jail, resisted arrest. He allegedly kicked one officer, headbutted another, and bit a sheriff’s deputy who had stepped in to assist the ICE officers.

Despite the altercation, officers were able to subdue and take Acevedo-Caldera into custody.

What's next:

Acevedo-Caldera remains in federal custody and faces three counts of forcibly assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Prosecutors said two of the counts carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, while the third is punishable by up to eight years.

An arraignment date in federal court has not yet been set.