Man to remain detained in case tied to deadly Chicago shooting

The Brief A federal grand jury indicted 37-year-old Fabias Shipman for illegally possessing ammunition tied to a Sept. 25 Chicago shooting that killed a man and injured a teen; he faces up to 15 years in prison. Prosecutors say Shipman, a convicted felon barred from having ammunition, opened fire in a South Shore alley before being arrested on Oct. 16; he will remain in federal custody pending trial. The victims—a 26-year-old man who later died and a 17-year-old boy—were shot in an alley on East 78th Street; Shipman’s federal arraignment has not yet been scheduled.



A man accused of illegally possessing ammunition tied to a deadly Chicago shooting will remain in custody while he awaits trial, federal prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors charged 37-year-old Fabias Shipman of Cook County with one count of unlawful possession of ammunition, a felony that carries a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

What we know:

Prosecutors allege Shipman possessed the ammunition on the afternoon of Sept. 25 in an alley in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.

The rounds were used later that day in a shooting that killed one man and wounded a teenager.

Shipman, who has a prior felony conviction, was legally barred from possessing firearms or ammunition at the time, according to federal authorities.

He was arrested on Oct. 16 and ordered held in federal custody pending trial.

The backstory:

Authorities say the victims—a 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy—were in an alley in the 2500 block of East 78th Street when Shipman approached and opened fire.

The teen suffered a gunshot wound to the chest; the man was shot multiple times. Both were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 26-year-old later died.

What's next:

Shipman’s arraignment in federal court has not yet been scheduled.

