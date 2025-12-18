Opposing Chicago alders gaining momentum with new budget proposal ahead of deadline

The Brief A coalition of opposing alders has advanced an alternative budget that avoids a corporate head tax; the plan has cleared key committees and heads to a full City Council vote Saturday. The group holds a simple majority and could override a potential mayoral veto if they secure a few more votes to reach the 34 needed for a veto-proof majority.



With a budget gap of more than $1.2 billion and a potential city government shutdown approaching, a group of Chicago alders on Thursday promoted their alternative budget plan.

What we know:

The plan has gained significant momentum after clearing two major hurdles and now awaits a vote by the full Chicago City Council.

It passed several procedural votes Thursday morning, moved through the Budget Committee on Wednesday and won approval from the Finance Committee earlier in the week. A full City Council vote is expected Saturday.

The proposal does not include a corporate head tax. It does, however, authorize video gaming terminals in bars and restaurants, increase the plastic bag tax by five cents and allow the city to sell debt to collectors to raise roughly $90 million, among other measures.

Opposing alders currently hold a simple majority. If the mayor issues a veto, they would need several additional votes to reach 34—the threshold for a veto-proof majority.

The opposition bloc promoted its spending plan during a Thursday morning news conference.

"It makes the full advance pension payment, protects economic growth, delivers tens of millions of dollars in government efficiencies, and eliminates the $1.2 billion deficit with business covering more than 80% of what it will cost to close that deficit. Not working families," said Ald. Samantha Nugent, 39th Ward.

What's next:

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Thursday provided an update on the city’s budget proposals, saying officials are "working hard to find a compromise" and that "one point we all agree on is preventing a government shutdown."

Johnson reiterated that he is still pushing for a corporate head tax.

When asked whether he would support a veto of the opposition aldermen’s budget proposal during Saturday's vote, Johnson said he is unsure.

"It really depends on what's in it. I have not completely made that decision yet," Johnson said. "I believe that the real dispute is how are we going to get there. And I believe that as much as we've worked hard to make sure large corporations put more skin in the game… we're either going to find means to fill this small gap that's still left with ideas and ways that don't target working people and poor people, particularly with debt collection."

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.