Chicago-area police search for burglary crew responsible for stealing from several businesses

The Brief Six men fled from police after entering a stolen SUV in Berwyn early Wednesday. Officers recovered the vehicle along with firearms, burglary tools, and stolen cash. Police are asking the public to help identify one suspect captured on surveillance video.



Berwyn police are investigating a burglary and stolen vehicle incident Wednesday morning that involved six suspects fleeing from officers.

What we know:

At approximately 5:26 a.m. on Dec. 17, officers responded to the 6800 block of Cermak Road after reports of individuals wearing ski masks entering a white Dodge Durango. The vehicle matched intelligence provided by neighboring police departments linking it to multiple recent commercial burglaries across the Chicagoland area.

When officers tried to investigate, six men exited the SUV and ran on foot in different directions. Police pursued briefly, but the suspects escaped. Aerial searches using a drone, assisted by several area departments, did not locate the individuals.

Officers recovered the stolen vehicle and found multiple guns, burglary tools, and cash believed to have been taken from a nearby business. Surveillance footage captured an image of one suspect, described as a Black male wearing a dark blue hoodie, dark joggers, and black sneakers.

What you can do:

The Berwyn Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the individual. Anyone with information is urged to call 708-795-5600 or contact Unit Commander Michael Gallagher at 708-795-2160 or mgallagher@ci.berwyn.il.us.