Man, teen critically wounded in Chicago alley shooting
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old and a man were shot and critically wounded in an alley Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.
What we know:
The pair were in an ally around 3:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 78th Street when someone approached them and started shooting, according to police.
The 17-year-old was shot in the chest and the 26-year-old was shot several times throughout the body. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.