Man, teen critically wounded in Chicago alley shooting

The Brief A 17-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man were shot in an alley Tuesday afternoon in South Shore. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Police said no arrests have been made as detectives investigate.



A 17-year-old and a man were shot and critically wounded in an alley Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

What we know:

The pair were in an ally around 3:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 78th Street when someone approached them and started shooting, according to police.

The 17-year-old was shot in the chest and the 26-year-old was shot several times throughout the body. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.