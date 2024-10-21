1 killed, 1 arrested in Gresham shootout

A man was killed in a shootout Monday morning in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

The 63-year-old got into an argument with someone around 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of West 83rd Street, according to police. They both pulled out guns and started shooting,

The 63-year-old was shot several times in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A 58-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in fair condition.

The other gunman in the shooting was taken into custody. Two guns were recovered from the scene.

Police said charges are pending.



