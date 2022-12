article

One person was found dead after a home in Chicago's Austin neighborhood caught fire Wednesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted that firefighters were on the scene of a house fire at 1623 North Mayfield Avenue at 10:47 a.m.

One person was killed in the fire at the two-story brick home, according to officials.

There are no additional details at this time.