1 more chief judge's office employee tests positive for the coronavirus

The Office of the Chief Judge of Cook County announced Monday that another employee tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of positive cases in that office to 15.

The employee works at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center and last reported for work April 7, the Office of the Chief Judge of Cook County said in a statement.

Las week, officials announced a 16-year-old detainee at the juvenile detention center had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Nine residents who came into contact with the detainee tested negative for the virus.

As of Monday there were 156 residents at the juvenile detention center, officials said, a decline from the 210 the faciltity housed on March 15.

The areas where the employee worked received a deep cleaning and anyone who came into contact with them is being informed, officials said.