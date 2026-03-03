Aurora looks to regulate growth of controversial data centers

An Aurora council committee voted to approve some regulations for data centers being built in the west suburb.

Aurora has four operating data centers and five more are being built.

What we know:

Neighbors are concerned about the noise, the drain on electricity and the unknown.

Data centers are sprawling warehouse type buildings housing technology for digital storage and powering AI.

The companies in Aurora told residents the industry is quiet and doesn't cause traffic issues.

Neighbors say they can feel and hear power sources from a thousand feet away. Utility costs are rising.

The companies do pay property taxes and provide construction jobs.

Aurora residents have questions about water and energy consumption and noise levels.

Alison Lindburg, director of sustainability for the City of Aurora said residents voiced their concerns at the meeting.

She said, "There’s also been a big emerging interest in the use of AI and we’re seeing a lot of people concerned about how AI is affecting their daily lives, whether their data is being used properly, whether it shoud be in Aurora at all. And just the fact that AI is driving the increase of the data centers, just generally."

The Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition applauded Aurora's actions in a statement:

"This ordinance takes critical steps to ensure big tech pays their fair share so that working families no longer have to foot the bill with skyrocketing electricity rates. With strong standards and accountability across energy and water use, efficiency, and community benefits – this is exactly the type of bold action families in Aurora, and all Illinois communities, deserve."

There's a bill in Springfield called the Power Act. It would ensure that data centers pay their fair share for utility infrastructure, instead of passing it on to the consumer.