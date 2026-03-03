Pokémon GO Fest Chicago 2026: Tickets, pricing and what to know

The Brief Pokémon GO Fest is coming back to Chicago's Grant Park June 5-7, 2026. Early bird tickets end March 31, and start at $28. Organizers are preparing new immersive gameplay experiences.



Pokémon trainers, start charging your phones.

Pokémon GO Fest is returning to Chicago this summer, bringing thousands of players back to Grant Park for one of the game’s biggest in-person events of the year.

What we know:

In October 2025, The Chicago Park District approved a two-year permit allowing the immersive gaming festival to take over Grant Park this summer.

Organizers expect the event to draw up to 40,000 fans per day and generate an estimated $1 million in revenue for the city.

The backstory:

The first Pokémon GO Fest in Chicago was held in July 2017 to celebrate the app’s first anniversary. That event was widely criticized due to technical issues and connectivity problems.

Since then, the festival has evolved into a global touring event, with recent stops including New Jersey in 2025 and international locations like Tokyo and Copenhagen in 2026

Local perspective:

Pokémon GO Fest 2026 will feature a mix of park-based gameplay and citywide experiences, giving trainers the chance to complete exclusive research, encounter rare Pokémon and participate in limited-time bonuses.

Chicago tickets start at $28 for early bird purchases and $33 for general admission. All standard tickets include a choice of a morning or afternoon park session and a full day of citywide games. Several addons will also be available.

The event will include interactive gameplay, themed photo opportunities, merchandise and concessions. Organizers say there will be no alcohol or live music at the event.

What's next:

More details about featured Pokémon and event programming are expected later this month.